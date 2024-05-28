5 shot at Sacramento apartment complex

Five people, including a teenager, were shot outside a large apartment complex in Sacramento on Monday night, police said.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. in the 70th block of Coral Gables Court near Meadowview Road in south Sacramento, about two miles east of Insterstate 5.

Three men, a woman and one female teenager were shot and taken to the hospital, police spokesperson Officer Cody Tapley told Sacramento TV station, KCRA 3.

All five people are expected to survive.

Police said the victims were all in "close proximity" to each other but their relationship to the suspect is unclear.

Tapley said police don't have any suspect information.

"That's something we're actively working on by collecting the video evidence that we have at this time," he said.

