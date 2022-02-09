76-year-old woman fatally shot while riding in a car in Antioch

article

A 76-year-old woman died after she shot while riding in a car in Antioch, police said Wednesday.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was in a car driven by a 29-year-old man when shots were fired from another car near Canada Valley Road and Pinnacle View Way at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The driver called 911, reporting that his passenger was having trouble breathing, said Officer Darryl Saffold, spokesman for the Antioch Police Department.

Paramedics and firefighters came to the scene and discovered that she had been shot at least once in the back, Saffold said.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police said the shooter fired from another car in the Canada Valley area.

The crime scene is near a newer housing development in a relatively quiet part of the city.

