97% of San Francisco city staff vaccinated as deadline looms

article

Mayor London Breed says more than 97% of San Francisco municipal employees are vaccinated against the coronavirus ahead of a Monday deadline.

After that workers must prove they've been vaccinated and return to the office for at least partially.

Breed said Friday that only about 1,000 of the city's 35,000-person workforce haven't gotten the shots or reported their vaccination status.

They include a total of 195 police officers, transit operators, firefighters and sheriff deputies who could eventually be terminated if they don't comply. Breed says the numbers show the mandate is working.

SEE ALSO: Vaccination deadline arrives for San Francisco's first responders