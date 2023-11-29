A whole vibe: 'La Onda' music festival featuring Latin music coming to Napa

A new Latin music festival is coming to downtown Napa next year.

The annual BottleRock Napa Valley Festival organizers revealed plans to introduce another outdoor concert, La Onda.

The two-day event is scheduled to happen on June 1 and 2.

Producers say it will feature a range of music genres, including Regional Mexican, Latin Pop, Spanish Rock and more.

The inaugural lineup is expected to be announced on Monday.

