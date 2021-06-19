Tenants rescued from burning San Francisco apartment building

(KTVU) – A 6-story apartment building in San Francisco caught fire Saturday morning.

Smoke billowed from the Sierra Madre Apartments at Leavenworth Street, near O'Farrell Street in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood, at about 6:30 a.m., San Francisco Fire Department said.

About 20 tenants had to be rescued from the building, and some required medical attention afterwards.

At least three people were taken to the hospital, including a firefighter, who suffered some burns. But none of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

One tenant told KTVU reporter James Torrez, that she and her family just opened their apartment door, and smoke was "everywhere," and that they could no breathe.

She was worried that her parents were trapped in their apartment, but they were able to make it out safely.

There was no official word yet on a possible cause of the fire.

