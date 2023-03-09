Abused San Pablo pit bull finds new home

A Bay Area dog that was abused by its owner will start a new life this week in Southern California.

Turbo was taken away from his owner in San Pablo in January, after neighbors at the Montoya Garden Apartments called Contra Costa Animal Services, saying they heard the dog yelping in pain.

One neighbor took graphic video of Turbo being beaten by his owner on a balcony.

Animal services Lt. Manuel Morales said Turbo's attitude is "pretty incredible," considering what he went through.

After a month of veterinary care, Turbo has gained seven pounds, and it's now time to move him from a rescue home to a permanent home further south where he can start a new life.



