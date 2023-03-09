Expand / Collapse search
Abused San Pablo pit bull finds new home

By
Published 
San Pablo
KTVU FOX 2

Animal control called it one of the worst cases, now pit mix sees path to adoption

An animal abuse case that longtime control officers say is one of the worse cases they've ever seen has an update. Turbo, the pitbull mix who was injured now sees a path to adoption and we have an explanation of the charges against the owner.

SAN PABLO, Calif. - A Bay Area dog that was abused by its owner will start a new life this week in Southern California.

Turbo was taken away from his owner in San Pablo in January, after neighbors at the Montoya Garden Apartments called Contra Costa Animal Services, saying they heard the dog yelping in pain. 

One neighbor took graphic video of Turbo being beaten by his owner on a balcony.

Animal services Lt. Manuel Morales said Turbo's attitude is "pretty incredible," considering what he went through.

After a month of veterinary care, Turbo has gained seven pounds, and it's now time to move him from a rescue home to a permanent home further south where he can start a new life.


 