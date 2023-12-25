Actor Kamar de los Reyes, known for ‘One Life to Live,’ Call of Duty, dies at 56

article

Actor Kamar de los Reyes, known for his role on the ABC soap opera "One Life to Live" and voicing Raul Menendez in Call of Duty video games, has died, according to multiple reports.

He was 56 years old.

De los Reyes died on Christmas Eve after a short fight with cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While de los Reyes’ career flourished in television, he also had roles in films such as "Nixon," "In Search of a Dream," "The Cell," and many more, according to IMDB.

De los Reyes was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Special Fan Award and America’s Favorite Couple Award for his role in "One Life to Live," according to The New York Post.

De los Reyes had several projects in the works before his passing which included a role in the TV series "All American" and he recently shot in Hulu’s "Washington Black," which has yet to be released, according to Variety. He also had a role in Marvel’s newest upcoming series, "Daredevil."

FILE - Kamar de los Reyes and Sherri Saum attend the "Locke & Key" Series Premiere Photo Call at the Egyptian Theatre on Feb. 05, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Jemal Countess/FilmMagic) Expand

De los Reyes is survived by his wife, Sherri Saum, his three sons and several family members.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.