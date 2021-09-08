Alameda County DA staff hit with illegal campaign allegation

article

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley and her staff have been engaging in illegal campaign practices by communicating about campaign issues using their government emails -- a violation of state law, lawyers hired by an opposition group said in a formal complaint this week.

Some of alleged violations include using county email accounts to solicit campaign contributions to pay for "hit pieces" against opposition candidate Pamela Price and to solicit volunteers to support O’Malley.

The Sutton Law Firm, hired by Price's camp, alleged in a complaint to the Fair Political Practices Commission that deputy district attorneys working on O'Malley's re-election campaign in 2018 wrote frequently about raising funds to pay for anti-Price ads. Specifically, the Sutton legal team said they found 35 campaign-related emails sent or received via government email in 2018 and 12 in 2021.

Other deputy district attorneys emailed thank you notes after the election to police officer associations and other contributors to the "Californians United for Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Opposing Pamela Price for District Attorney 2018," according to the complaint.

And the complaint also alleges that O'Malley's deputy prosecutors also monitored Price's political activities "during work hours," which "constitutes an in-kind contribution" and should have been reported by the O'Malley campaign committee and even the DA's office.

Coordinating campaign ads, fundraising and other activities using government letterhead, time and emails all on company time, violate state campaign laws. Any violation of the Political Reform Act can result in a penalty of up to $5,000 per violation.

"No one is above the law, especially not the District Attorney. I am running for DA to clean up this type of corruption and prosecutorial misconduct," said Price, a civil right attorney. "It is about creating an office free of politics as usual and conflicts of personal interest. We must restore public trust and accountability to the DA’s office."

Through a spokeswoman, O'Malley's office on Wednesday declined to comment.

However, O'Malley has announced she won't seek re-election in 2022.

Price ran against O'Malley in 2018 and lost.

But Price is running again in 2022 her camp pointed out in its formal complaint that O'Malley's supporters will "very likely" spend time and money on "additional hit pieces" against her.

Also running for DA in 2022 are Terry Wiley, the No. 3 ranking prosecutor in the Alameda county District Attorney's Office, and Jimmie Wilson, a 16-year veteran of the Alameda County DA's Office.

James Sutton, the attorney hired by the Price campaign, said his firm reviewed 230 pages of emails and the allegations "require the FPPC's immediate attention."

No one from the FPPC would comment as they are likely the investigating agency.

Sutton also said that Attorney General Rob Bonta should also begin an "immediate review" of how police unions are "coercing influence within the DA’s office."

O'Malley took at least $10,000 from the Fremont police union in 2018 before clearing police in the killing of a pregnant teen, the East Bay Express first reported.