Alameda County firefighters called after chemical mixture gets too hot

By Keith Burbank
Published 
EMERYVILLE, Calif. - Employees of a biotechnology lab were mixing chemicals Monday afternoon in Emeryville when things got too hot, Alameda County Fire Department officials said.  

Firefighters responded at 2:55 p.m. to biotechnology company Amyris where a fire was contained to a fume hood, fire spokesperson Brian Centoni said. 

A hazardous materials team was also called. Centoni said no one was injured and no one had to shelter in place. 

A building was evacuated and sprinklers went off. 

The hazmat team was evaluating some runoff as of late Monday afternoon. 