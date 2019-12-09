Alameda County firefighters called after chemical mixture gets too hot

Employees of a biotechnology lab were mixing chemicals Monday afternoon in Emeryville when things got too hot, Alameda County Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters responded at 2:55 p.m. to biotechnology company Amyris where a fire was contained to a fume hood, fire spokesperson Brian Centoni said.

A hazardous materials team was also called. Centoni said no one was injured and no one had to shelter in place.

A building was evacuated and sprinklers went off.

The hazmat team was evaluating some runoff as of late Monday afternoon.