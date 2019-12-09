Alameda County firefighters called after chemical mixture gets too hot
EMERYVILLE, Calif. - Employees of a biotechnology lab were mixing chemicals Monday afternoon in Emeryville when things got too hot, Alameda County Fire Department officials said.
Firefighters responded at 2:55 p.m. to biotechnology company Amyris where a fire was contained to a fume hood, fire spokesperson Brian Centoni said.
A hazardous materials team was also called. Centoni said no one was injured and no one had to shelter in place.
A building was evacuated and sprinklers went off.
The hazmat team was evaluating some runoff as of late Monday afternoon.