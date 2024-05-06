Alameda County sheriff's dispatcher killed by alleged drunk driver on way to work

An Alameda County Sheriff's Office dispatcher was killed by an alleged drunk driver in San Leandro while on her way to work, according to police.

The San Leandro Police Department said the tragedy happened on Sunday at around 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of E. 14th Street and 150th Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a driver unconscious with severe injuries.

An investigation determined that the victim's vehicle was broadsided by an alleged drunk driver, causing it to rollover as it crossed the intersection. The victim, identified as Antoinette Finau, was taken to a local hospital where she died.

The alleged drunk driver, identified as 32-year-old Lynette Jamae Davis, was not injured. Davis was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Finau worked as an emergency services dispatcher for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office and was on her way to work at the time of the incident.

The sheriff's office paid tribute to Finau on social media on Monday, saying that she had been a member of the agency for three years.

"Last night, we lost a dedicated, energetic, loving Alameda County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) family member," the post read, adding that she "took pride in her work because helping others gave her great joy."

The sheriff's office, California Highway Patrol-Hayward, San Leandro police, and Finau's relatives escorted her body to the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau in Oakland.

"We will remember Antoinette as someone who lived her life to the fullest and touched the hearts of those around her," the sheriff's office said. "Antoinette impacted our agency with her sweet nature, kind heart, warm smile, and pride in being the voice on the other end of a call for help. She was a loving mother, a sister, a daughter, and a friend to many."