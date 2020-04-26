Alameda County superior court expands list of documents accepted, begins accepting filings by mail

article

The Superior Court of Alameda County has expanded the list of documents the court will accept for fax and drop box filing and has started accepting filings by mail, court officials announced Friday.

The change is in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent public closure period in effect. The changes are reflected in amended emergency Local Rule 1.8a.

For a list of the documents the court will now accept for fax and drop box filing, click here. New document types accepted are displayed in blue text.

The court will also begin accepting documents sent by email. Documents sent by mail and received since the public closure period started on March 17 will also be accepted.

Beginning Monday, all accepted documents that were received by mail between March 17 and this past Friday will be file stamped as of Monday.

Going forward, the documents will be file stamped as of the date the court receives them.