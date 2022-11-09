Alameda County's historic D.A.'s race too close to call



The race for district attorney in Alameda County is a close one.

Here's a look at the latest numbers as of Wednesday. Terry Wiley has 52% to Pamela Price's 48%.

Just 5,000 votes separate the two candidates.

Both candidates have distinct messages

But they have different approaches about how to improve public safety. Now it remains to be seen whose message resonates with the most voters.

Whoever wins will become the county's first Black district attorney.

Workers at the Alameda County Registrar of Voters in Oakland are preparing for more ballot counting Thursday.

100% of precincts and in-person ballots have already been counted, but the Registrar of Voters tells me that only accounts for 18% of the total votes.

"It's a complex job and it's a very difficult one," said Wiley.

The job is Alameda County District Attorney.

Veteran prosecutor Wiley leads the race against civil rights attorney Pamela Price by 5,043 votes.

"We were very, very happy. Because we put a lot of work in over the last 20 months," said Wiley.

Price is also optimistic.

She was unavailable to speak with KTVU on camera.

She said she's in Arizona to be with her mother who was hospitalized.

In a statement, she wrote, I am confident that when all the votes are counted, we will win, and send a major message to the status quo. A message stating you have not been working for us. You have been working to maintain a broken system that harms us."

"I don't think it's going to tighten where she's going to overtake our lead," said Wiley.

He said he will bring more diversity to his staff of prosecutors to reflect the 32% Asian population in the county. He plans to work with judges to repeat offenders accountable while offering social services such as help for mental health or substance abuse. He said he will create a new database to track crime.

"Under my administration, we're determined this is going to be a safer place to live," said Wiley,"I think voters are looking for someone with experience to take over our criminal justice system."



Price said if she becomes district attorney, it will be a chance to fix a broken criminal justice system and rebuild trust.



The Alameda County Registrar of Voters is scheduled to release more results Thursday at 5 p.m. and again Monday also at 5 p.m.

