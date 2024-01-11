Alleged gang members arrested in shooting of 6-year-old Mountain View boy

article

Four alleged gang members were arrested in connection with a robbery and separate shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Mountain View that both happened on Christmas day.

The robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven on 1905 Latham Street, during which a necklace was stolen, according to the Mountain View Police Department. Later that same day, a shooting happened in the 900 block of Clark Avenue, leaving a 6-year-old injured.

During the course of the two-week investigation, officers identified four people in connection with the robbery and shooting.

On Wednesday, detectives executed search and arrest warrants for the four suspects, identified as 18-year-old Tristen Villanueva of Mountain View; 20-year-old Gilbert Murillo of Mountain View, and two juveniles.

Villanueva was charged with robbery, assault, assault likely to cause great bodily harm, conspiracy, and gang Enhancement. Murillo was charged with conspiracy and gang enhancement. The two juveniles were charged with conspiracy and gang enhancement.

The current condition of the 6-year-old boy is not known.