Alleged shoplifters use pepper spray, beat security during Palo Alto robbery

Palo Alto police arrested three women who allegedly used pepper spray on a security officer during a theft Tuesday night at Stanford Shopping Center.

Officers responded to a 7:30 p.m. report of a robbery and detained the vehicle the suspects were in as it was leaving the center.

Police arrested three women from Sacramento: 22-year-old Alexis Quiroz, 21-year-old Salena Quiroz and 22-year-old Leah Perez.

Inside the vehicle, officers located a cannister of pepper spray and several articles of stolen clothing.

A news release from police reports that a preliminary investigation revealed that the trio left a store with merchandise without paying. When confronted by a loss-control officer, Alexis Quiroz allegedly attempted to use pepper spray on him. The two other women allegedly punched the officer in his face and head before all three suspects fled the scene.

Police arrested Alexis Quiroz on suspicion of felony robbery, conspiracy and being a convicted felon in possession of pepper spray. The other two suspects were arrested on suspicion of felony robbery and conspiracy.

The loss control officer declined medical treatment at the scene.