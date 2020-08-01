Amazon workers demand safer conditions at San Leandro warehouse

A coalition of labor groups, including Amazon workers, staged a protest Saturday morning at the e-retailer's warehouse in San Leandro.

Several dozen people people took part in the caravan protest that ended up at the parking lot of the warehouse.

This group started raising its concerns to Amazon several months ago, and ultimately decided to organize the caravan.

Demonstrators delivered a petition in hopes of getting Amazon to shut down the warehouse and deep-clean the entire facility.

Some employees say they work in unsafe conditions at the warehouse, and want the company to put the health of its workers ahead of profits.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the California Attorney General's Office is examining Amazon's safey policies during the pandemic.

The company announced that it set aside $800 million in the first half of the year for safety measures.

The demands of workers include raising hourly wages, providing full medical benefits, redesigning workplaces to promote social distancing, and clean vans daily.

One of the demonstrators was Adrienne Williams. She quit her job as an Amazon driver last week.

"Our vans were getting sanitized every two weeks, so I was having to bring my own wipes to clean my van everyday, and as everybody knows, those are difficult to find," said Williams. "So it was a scary proposition trying to figure out how to keep myself safe, and other people safe, while I was at work."

A spokesperson for Amazon told KTVU that the company is already meeting the demands of these workers, and is doing everything possible to keep all of its workers safe.

