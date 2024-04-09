American Canyon school P.E. teacher arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child

An American Canyon High School teacher was arrested on the school's campus Tuesday morning on suspicion of inappropriate contact with a minor, the Napa Valley Unified School District confirmed to KTVU.

Late Monday afternoon, American Canyon Police received word that a teacher at the ACHS was allegedly involved in inappropriate behavior with a minor. After further investigation, the Napa County Sheriff's Office made the arrest on the ACHS campus.

The teacher has been identified as 41-year-old Brad Rowell, a PE teacher and track coach at the high school. Rowell has been placed on administrative leave by the school district.

He is facing three felony charges in connection to contacting a minor for sexual purposes, sexual exploitation of a child and having child sexual abuse material. Rowell was booked into The Napa County Department of Corrections on $100,000 bail.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Napa County Sheriff's Detective Shamus Stafford at 707-253-4591.