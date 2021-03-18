Dump truck bursts into flames after collision with Amtrak train in Oakland

An Amtrak train collided with a dump truck Thursday morning in Oakland. There were no injuries reported.

The collision happened as the train was heading in the southbound direction near Fruitvale Ave. & E 10th St. just before 9 a.m.

Upon impact, the dump truck bursted into flames and the contents in the back of the truck scattered on the ground nearby.

The Oakland fire department says over 100 passengers were on the train at the time of the accident.

Firefighters say a contractor for the railroad system was using the dump truck to load debris into from the area near the train tracks.

Advertisement

The driver of the dump truck told a KTVU photographer that just before the crash, his dump truck broke down and became stuck on the tracks.

When the man saw the train approaching, he jumped out, saving his life.