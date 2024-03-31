Annual Mount Davidson Easter service kicks off

An annual Easter Sunrise service was held Sunday at the summit of Mount Davidson in San Francisco. It's a tradition that dates back more than 100 years.

The service started right at the top of the 7:00 hour this morning. This is the 101st celebration, which kicked off with the sunrise over the city and the bay.

One of the most memorable moments is the more than 100 foot tall cross on display.

Nowadays the early morning Easter ceremony brings out about 100 people. It's about the case this morning, but in its long history, there were moments where thousands made the hike and worshiped together.

Most notably during World War two, there were about 50,000 people who attended a single Easter service.

The summit of Mount Davidson, situated at an elevation of 938ft, that cross has been illuminated since Saturday night. It's only one of two times per year that happens.

"We've had we've had services here through the rain, through some mosquitoes. We've had all kinds of conditions up here. But that's the thing about coming up here. It is a it is a battle for hope and so sometimes you just got to fight for it, fight through it."

And all morning long we've heard from a number of different local community board members who are responsible for maintaining and organizing the event.