Antioch crash kills 1, critically injures 2

A man died, and two passengers were critically injured after two trucks collided at an intersection Friday evening, Antioch police said.

The trucks crashed at the Lone Tree Way and State Route 4 intersection when one vehicle was traveling south towards E. Tregallas Road and the other was exiting Highway 4 and was turning north towards A Street.

Police said the driver was declared dead at the scene. His two passengers were taken to a hospital and were last reported to be in critical condition.

SEE ALSO: 17-year-old dance student killed in hit-and-run was known for 'energy and brilliant smile'

The people in the other truck were uninjured, according to police.

It's not immediately clear what caused the accident.

The identities are being held pending notification of next of kin.