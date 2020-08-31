A's-Mariners series postponed due to positive COVID-19 test

The Oakland Athletics have postponed part of their upcoming series against the Seattle Mariners after a member tested positive for coronavirus.

The team said the games are postponed through Wednesday to give them more time for continued testing and contact tracing.

Team officials have not said whether the confirmed case is a player, coach, staff member.

The A's were set to face the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park when the game was called off hours before first pitch, ESPN reports.

The team will continue to self-isolate in Houston with recommended safety protocols in place.