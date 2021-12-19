Attempted robbery at San Jose Macy's store thwarted by loss prevention team

article

A group of six to eight men entered the Macy's store at Oakridge Mall early Saturday evening, but their robbery attempt was thwarted by the store's loss prevention team and arriving San Jose police officers.

The suspects physically assaulted a female Macy's employee, causing minor to moderate injuries. The men fled as San Jose officers were arriving.

The incident happened at approximately 6 p.m.

A male juvenile and an adult female were detained for interfering with an attempted arrest of the theft and robbery suspects. At this time, their relationship to the suspects is unknown.

This is an active police investigation. There are no further details at this time.