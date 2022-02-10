Expand / Collapse search

BART police name suspect in deadly Civic Center shooting

By , and KTVU staff
Published 
Updated February 11, 2022 12:59PM
BART
KTVU FOX 2

BART names alleged shooter at Civic Center

BART police said the suspect who allegedly shot a man at the Civic Center as Shane Holman, 24, of San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO - BART's chief of police on Friday named the suspect who was involved in a deadly shooting at the Civic Center station.  

At a news conference, Police Chief Ed Alvarez identified the shooter as Shane Holman, 24, of San Francisco.

The BART station shut down Thursday evening for hours after a man, who has not yet been identified was killed in a shooting shortly after 8:30 p.m.

At a BART board meeting, Alvarez said that one man was riding alone down an escalator when Holman allegedly chased after him and shot him on the platform. 

Alvarez did not state whether officers were aware if the men knew each other or what prompted the fight. He also said officers would try to determine whether the victim was targeted or not. 

SEE ALSO: City of Sausalito issues state of emergency over homeless encampment fire and explosion

A witness, who was standing on the platform, told BART employees she heard arguing and then shots fired. She told them she saw a gun slide across the platform. She then ran upstairs to report what happened to the station agent. 

BART officials said officers were able to swiftly respond because police officers who were assigned to ride trains had stepped off at Civic Center just as the shooting took place. Additional officers were already on hand at the station, according to BART. 

"We had six BPD personnel on scene in less than a minute," Alvarez told the board. 

The tracks reopened about 12:30 a.m. Friday. 

Fatal shooting at BART station involving 2 men shuts down Civic Center station, police make arrest

BART confirms San Francisco Civic Center station is shutdown Thursday evening due to a fatal shooting. Two males were involved. Police have made one arrest.