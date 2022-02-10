BART police name suspect in deadly Civic Center shooting

BART's chief of police on Friday named the suspect who was involved in a deadly shooting at the Civic Center station.

At a news conference, Police Chief Ed Alvarez identified the shooter as Shane Holman, 24, of San Francisco.

The BART station shut down Thursday evening for hours after a man, who has not yet been identified was killed in a shooting shortly after 8:30 p.m.

At a BART board meeting, Alvarez said that one man was riding alone down an escalator when Holman allegedly chased after him and shot him on the platform.

Alvarez did not state whether officers were aware if the men knew each other or what prompted the fight. He also said officers would try to determine whether the victim was targeted or not.

A witness, who was standing on the platform, told BART employees she heard arguing and then shots fired. She told them she saw a gun slide across the platform. She then ran upstairs to report what happened to the station agent.

BART officials said officers were able to swiftly respond because police officers who were assigned to ride trains had stepped off at Civic Center just as the shooting took place. Additional officers were already on hand at the station, according to BART.

"We had six BPD personnel on scene in less than a minute," Alvarez told the board.

The tracks reopened about 12:30 a.m. Friday.