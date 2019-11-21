BART service recovering after obstruction in Transbay Tube removed

A cover board fell onto the train tracks in the Transbay Tube, causing BART delays in both the San Francisco and East Bay directions Thursday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the transit agency said.

The obstruction was reported on the tracks shortly after 2:30 p.m., prompting trains to single-track through the tube, BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth said.

Crews responded and removed the obstruction, and Duckworth said as of about 3:10 p.m. that service was running again on both tracks with residual delays.