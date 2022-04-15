Expand / Collapse search

BART to expand use of license plate readers

By KTVU Staff
Published 
BART
KTVU FOX 2

BART expanding use of license plate reader

More license plate readers will be installed at BART parking lots. The BART board approved a $2.4-million project, which they said will hopefully increase security, though privacy advocates have raised concerns about the technology.

BART is moving forward with a plan to add automated license plate readers at their parking lots.

BART's board approved the $2.4-million contract in a unanimous vote Thursday.

The technology is touted as a possible way to provide more security at lots for BART riders. There have been complaints about auto burglaries at BART's lots.

SEE ALSO: Bay Area transit agencies respond to Brooklyn subway shooting with increased security

Privacy advocates, however, worry that the information collected by the readers could be misused. 

The cameras will eventually be used to let mass transit riders pay for parking with their license plate numbers on the BART app, an agency spokesperson told the Mercury News.