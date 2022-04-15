BART to expand use of license plate readers

BART is moving forward with a plan to add automated license plate readers at their parking lots.

BART's board approved the $2.4-million contract in a unanimous vote Thursday.

The technology is touted as a possible way to provide more security at lots for BART riders. There have been complaints about auto burglaries at BART's lots.

Privacy advocates, however, worry that the information collected by the readers could be misused.

The cameras will eventually be used to let mass transit riders pay for parking with their license plate numbers on the BART app, an agency spokesperson told the Mercury News.