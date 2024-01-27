Bay Area bars gear up for big day of Niner football

With Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Niners and Detroit Lions quickly approaching, fans spent Saturday gearing up at pre-game rallies, while area bars readied for an influx of customers on game day.

In Berkeley, the staff at Yeti Sports Bar, which serves both Himalayan and traditional bar food, spent the day making Momo dumplings.

The bar said its coolers, which normally offer extra space, are now fully filled with game day favorites like wings, fingers and mozzarella sticks.

"We have a lot of extra," said Yeti Sports Bar manager Sassi Adhikari, who also added that he's brought in additional staff for tomorrow.

"We [sic] hiring like 10 people in for tomorrow for service," said Adhikari.

The bar is expecting wall-to-wall red and gold on Sunday.

"Oh my God, out of control tomorrow…300 to 400 people," said Adhikari.

In San Jose, Rookie's Sports Lodge, also said it was expecting a packed bar, but with a slightly different fan base. On Saturday night, the bar hosted an official Lions pre-game rally.

"Everyone has been wonderful here, so nice in our hotel. There’s a bunch of 49ers fans," said one Lions fan attending.

Bar manager, Bobby Munnerlyn, said his team had also been busy stocking up for game day.

"Just cases and case of Bud Light in the back…just extra of everything to be honest," said Munnerlyn.

Outside the bar, a few confused 49ers fans from New York experienced a little friend taunting from the visiting Detroit crowd.

"It's cool, they haven't had anything like this in years," said Niners fan Mike, who said he was headed with his friend to Levi's on Sunday. "We're at 200 section for the game, so we’re excited, get ready for it."

"We’ve both, as long as I’ve known him, been longtime Niners fans, so it’s pretty exciting," said Mike's friend, also a Mike.