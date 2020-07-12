Bay Area physician agrees to pay $400,000 to settle allegations of making false Medicare charges

article

A Bay Area physician has agreed to pay $400,000 to settle allegations of making false Medicare charges, United States Attorney David Anderson announced Friday.

Parvez Fatteh, who owned and operated San Francisco Pain Management and Physical Therapy, paid the $400,000 to resolve allegations he violated the False Claims Act by charging the Medicare Program for physical and occupational therapy services rendered by unlicensed persons.

The allegations claimed that from 2012 to 2015, Fatteh billed Medicare for physical and occupational therapy rendered by individuals who were allegedly not licensed therapists under California law, according to the United States Attorney's Office.