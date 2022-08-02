Bay Area superintendents sound off on back-to-school plans

article

Students may or may not be excited to set their alarms again and whip out their notebooks.

But the Bay Area's superintendents sure are.

KTVU sat down with some schools chiefs across the nine counties to discuss what's in store for the 2022-23 academic school year, from COVID plans to mental health programs.

Here is some of what they had to say:

San Mateo-Foster City Superintendent Diego Ochoa

The San Mateo Foster City Unified School District is the largest on the Peninsula.

Supt. Diego Ochoa told KTVU how the district has had great success in recruiting new teachers ahead of the new school year, and the major changes coming to two schools in particular, in the years to come.

Ochoa also shared his philosophy of having happy, healthy kids heading back to safe learning environments, bringing STEM to the students and creating other educational opportunities.

West Contra Costa Unified School District Chris Hurst

In the face of a $30 million deficit, West Contra Costa Unified School District Superintendent Chris Hurst said hard decisions have to be made.

He is also looking forward to involving more parents and families in the decision-making that affects the district’s students.

Hurst said he wanted to make safety a priority from social-emotional programs to physical safety.