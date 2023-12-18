Bay Area will see rain over next couple of days

The Bay Area experienced heavy downpours on Monday, causing road flooding in some areas.

According to the National Weather Service, the intense rain moved through the Bay Area early in the morning. However, scattered showers and gusty winds are expected to persist at least through the middle of the week, with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Anytime, anywhere. Only with FOX LOCAL — download today and install using Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Android TV, and Vizio televisions. You can also stream KTVU on Samsung TV sets.

Flooding was reported Monday, including on the northbound Bayshore freeway at Alemany under the freeway toward the southbound entrance. Additionally, flooding was reported on Interstate 80 near the Cummings Skyway in West Contra Costa County and near Fairfield.

The weather service said Wednesday will bring much higher chances of "uncertainty," regarding rain amounts. But starting Thursday, the Bay Area will see a drying trend that will last into the weekend. Isolated thunderstorms and localized urban and small stream flooding are possible on Tuesday.

Featured article

Forecasters said there is a "high probability" most of the region will receive one to three inches of rain through this week. With rain spread out over multiple days, nuisance roadway flooding remains the most likely impact of this week's stormy weather.