Beloved 1950s-era bowling alley fights to stay open amid the pandemic

On the Peninsula, a bowling alley that's been around for more than 60 years is fighting to stay open amid the pandemic.



Bel Mateo Bowl in San Mateo first opened in 1957.

It's more than just an entertainment center

It's a place where people, no matter race, age or status can gather for fun and recreation.

"They host programs for developmentally disabled adults, they have juvenile youth programs, they have programs for senior citizens," said Redwood City resident Chuck Witt.



The bowling alley has been shut down since March because of COVID-19. And if money isn't found, the lanes may never reopen.

To help out, patrons have established a GoFundMe to help save Bel Mateo Bowl and the livelihoods of 30 employees.