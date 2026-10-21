Berkeley High’s ‘Unity Week’: Downtown group attacks leave teen, worker injured

The Brief A 14-year-old boy suffered a concussion and a Downtown Ambassador worker was repeatedly struck and kicked in the face during separate group assaults in downtown Berkeley on Friday. The violence coincided with Berkeley High School's Unity Week; police and school administrators are probing potential student involvement. The beatings occurred despite prior warnings from school officials urging families to prevent unsafe behaviors and banned items like Nerf guns and eggs.



Two violent group assaults involving teens erupted in downtown Berkeley last Friday, leaving a 14-year-old boy with a concussion and a cleaning worker bruised and battered after being kicked in the face.

The attacks coincided with Berkeley High School's "Unity Week" festivities. While the incidents occurred off-campus, police and school administrators are investigating potential student involvement.

Assault on Shattuck Avenue

The first attack occurred around 12:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of Shattuck Avenue. According to the Berkeley Police Department, a 14-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk when a teenager, aged 16 to 17 and wearing a black ski mask, approached and repeatedly struck him with a toy Nerf gun.

The assailant then forced the victim to the ground and began punching him. Bystanders, who appeared to be juveniles, joined in on the assault, kicking the boy while throwing eggs, soda cans, and Nerf pellets at him.

A parent of a Berkeley High School student provided KTVU with video of the attack on the 14-year-old, which had been circulating among concerned parents.

The footage captures part of the assault, showing the boy on the ground while at least two people punch him. A group of apparent juveniles then joins in, kicking the victim and throwing objects. While most of the crowd flees, one male continues to strike the boy on the ground before finally walking away. Police confirmed the 14-year-old suffered a concussion.

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Downtown Ambassador attacked

Hours later, around 4:00 p.m., a Downtown Berkeley Association ambassador worker was cleaning eggshell residue off the sidewalk nearby when a teenager approached and began firing toy projectiles. When the woman asked the juvenile to stop, a second teen grabbed the toy gun and shot the woman directly in the face.

As the worker attempted to defend herself, she was forced to the ground and repeatedly punched in the face. While she was pinned down, another juvenile kicked her in the face multiple times.

Police said the main perpetrator in the second attack was a teenage girl between 16 and 17 years old. The victim sustained bruising to her face and neck. Grainy cellphone video captured a large crowd surrounding the woman during the beating.

Downtown disruption

Local perspective:

The two beatings were part of a broader wave of disruption in the downtown area. Berkeley Police reported that officers responded to multiple incidents involving groups of up to 100 students gathering, causing disruptions, and fleeing before police could arrive, only to regroup elsewhere.

Police are meeting with Berkeley High School staff to improve coordination for future school events and determine disciplinary steps.

"We are working collaboratively with BHS to follow up on reported incidents and make referrals to Juvenile Probation when appropriate," the department said in a statement. They cannot elaborate further because the cases involve minors.

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School district reacts

What they're saying:

The Berkeley Unified School District released a statement acknowledging the incidents, calling the violence "deeply concerning."

"Violence and conduct that endangers others are unacceptable and do not reflect the values and expectations we hold for our students," a district spokesperson said. "Since Friday, our priority has been reviewing student involvement, communicating with affected students and families, and addressing student conduct through district procedures."

The attacks occurred on "Spirit Day," which capped off Unity Week ahead of the school's homecoming dance last Saturday. Before the events, Dean of Students Cassandra Tesch had emailed families warning against harmful traditions and pranks.

"Historically on our Friday Red & Gold Spirit Day, a small group of students has treated class rivalries in ways that cross the line into unsafe and unacceptable behavior," Tesch wrote. "Bringing items intended to assault or target others (including eggs, food items, Orbeez guns, and water guns) is completely unacceptable and dangerous."