Berkeley's city manager resigns

City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley has announced her resignation, Berkeleyside reported.

Williams-Ridley made the announcement in a joint statement with Mayor Jesse Arreguín, sent through a city spokesperson on Monday.

The announcement indicated she was leaving "to pursue new opportunities."

The message came an hour after the City Council was scheduled to meet in closed session to evaluate her performance, Berkeleyside reported.

Williams-Ridley’s resignation is the latest in a string of high-profile departures of city department heads and elected officials, Berkeleyside reported.

Former councilmembers Kate Harrison and Rigel Robinson resigned in January. Lisa Warhuus, the city’s health chief, announced her departure the same month.

In November, former Public Works Director Liam Garland resigned and the agency's former deputy director, Farid Javandel, left earlier in 2023, the news site reported.

Williams-Ridley will stay on until July 10.