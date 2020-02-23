Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses

Bernie Sanders is hoping to ride a wave of support to California and other states for super Tuesday.

Nevada was the first test to see whether his appeal would hold up in a more diverse state following his strong showing in New Hampshire and Iowa.

Now, an even bigger test is coming up next month.

Super Tuesday is March 3rd, when more than a dozen states will be holding presidential primaries.

Bernie Sanders -- fresh off his win in Nevada -- received an enthusiastic greeting from a Texas crowd, while campaigning for super Tuesday.

The state is one of more than a dozen states where the Vermont senator continues to rely on his ground game.

"In Nevada and in New Hampshire and in Iowa, what we showed is that it volunteers are prepared to knock on hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars, to that no campaign had a grassroots movement like we do, which is another reason why we're gonna win this election," said Sanders.

Some California polling places are already accepting super Tuesday ballots.

City Hall in Daly City is one of six polling places to open for early voting Saturday and is among what will be more than 40 locations in San Mateo County.

A young man voting for the first time says he's undecided, but leaning toward Sanders.

"He seems pretty genuine when he's talking about social justice, when he's talking about things like college and loans and things like that," said Tre Sorensen.

A new California primary poll conducted by the University of Massachusetts Lowell's Center for Public Policy has Sanders ahead in the Golden State at 24%, with Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden at 16% and 13%, respectively. Buttigieg and Bloomberg are tied at 12%.

Sanders may be the frontrunner, but it's the senator in second who has the support of some women out at Oakland's Jack London Square.

"I am a policy person and I really like that she understands policy and she has good ideas and really understands how to implement them," said Amanda Brown-Stevens.

"I think it's very disappointing that the media is giving her less attention. I think it becomes a self fulfilling cycle of 'Oh, well she's a woman, therefore she's not electable and therefore we're not going to give as much attention to her,'" said Sarah Karlinsky.

Sanders is getting a lot of attention with his successful performances.

But if someone else is going to rise to the top of the heap, it will likely take place on super Tuesday.

It's also a day some campaigns may come to an end.