Big rig carrying 73K lbs of rice overturns before Bay Bridge toll plaza

A big rig carrying 73,000 pounds of rice overturned Wednesday morning off I-80 westbound just before the Bay Bridge toll plaza.

As of 6 a.m., the truck was still on its side.

It doesn't appear that any of the rice spilled on the roadway.

The CHP didn't immediately respond to explain what happened.

The truck first overturned at 2 a.m., according to the CHP log.

Traffic was affected in the San Francisco direction.