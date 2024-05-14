Big Sur's Highway 1 to reopen after road collapse

A closed portion of scenic Highway 1 in Big Sur is set to reopen on Friday, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

A section of Highway 1 near the Rocky Creek Bridge has been shut down for six weeks after a round of storms caused the pavement to collapse into the ocean.

Caltrans crews have been working to stabilize the damaged stretch of Highway 1 since the storms. Newsom said the restoration work is nearing completion, ahead of schedule. The shuttered portion is scheduled to reopen at 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

"Crews have been working day and night to quickly repair the damage to Highway 1 caused by recent storms, which has disrupted the lives of individuals living in and around Big Sur – limiting access to the area and hampering tourism," said Newsom. "Thanks to the diligent efforts, traffic will resume eight days ahead of schedule – bringing relief and a sense of normalcy back to one of California’s most iconic coastal communities."

Earlier this month, Newsom declared a state of emergency to secure $100 million in federal funding for road repairs.

Big Sur is a 90-mile stretch of the state’s central coast where often misty, forested mountains descend to the ocean. Much of Highway 1 is perched on the edge of cliffs, presenting dramatic views that draw tourists. The route experiences frequent closures because of landslides stemming from severe weather.

The collapse left as many as 1,600 people stranded in Big Sur.