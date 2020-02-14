Expand / Collapse search

Bodies of man, woman found in driveway of home in San Anselmo

Crime and Public Safety
A man and woman were found dead in their Sleepy Hollow driveway. Greg Lee reports

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KTVU) - Authorities are investigating the discoveries of two bodies in the driveway of a home in San Anselmo on Friday. 

Hazmat crews were dispatched to the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood where the body of a man and woman were found.

One person was found in a vehicle with a dog, and the other was outside the vehicle. 

Authorities haven't identified the victims or said how they died. 

Neighbor Louise Franz said that the previous owners of the home had moved out and the home should have been vacant.

"It's a little frightening," Franz said. "I live right around the corner." 