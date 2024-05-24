BottleRock, Carnaval among the many Bay Area Memorial Day activities.

Bottle Rock in Napa is one of the many activities going on in the Bay Area this Memorial Day weekend.

The three-day music festival kicks off Friday through Sunday.

The headliner on Friday is Stevie Nicks. Tickets are still available.

In San Francisco, the Carnaval Festival kicks off on Saturday. It's a two-day event in the Mission District along Harrison Street. And it boasts music, food, dancing and a big parade on Sunday morning. The event is free and shows off the heritage of Latin America.

Carnaval's executive director Rodrogo Duran said the festival is so unique, featuring Nicaraguan, Jamaican, Mexican, Brazalian, Colombian, Cuban and Guatemalan cultures.

Then on Monday, a number of Bay Area cities will hold parades, as well as the Mt. Diablo Beacon ighting, the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival, just to name a few.

Here are other Bay Area Memorial Day activities: