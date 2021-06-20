Bus bridge replacing BART trains between South Hayward and Union City stations

article

Free buses are replacing trains this weekend between BART's South Hayward and Union City stations due to an extensive track project.

Crews are replacing track components between the two stations and starting work on a storage facility at the Hayward maintenance complex for hundreds of new Fleet of the Future cars, according to BART.

Riders along the route should plan to add 20-25 minutes to their trips.

The last train of the night that normally leaves Berryessa Station at 8:59 p.m. will be cancelled. Passengers traveling northbound must catch the earlier train at 8:26 p.m., according to BART.

Future closure weekends for the project are are scheduled for Sept. 4-6, Sept. 18-19, Oct. 2-3 and Oct. 16-17.

Advertisement

More information is available at BART.gov.