'CA needs you,' Newsom calls on medical professionals to help tackle COVID-19 surge

Gov. Gavin Newsom launched a new initiative on Monday to support California's health care system and recruit health care professionals to help in the COVID-19 fight.

Doctors, nurses, EMTs, and medical students are encouraged to join the new California Health Corps amid the ongoing crisis.

The state is bracing for an influx of COVID-19 patients with an increase of testing being done. The surge could overwhelm California's already pressed health care system with 4,643 cases statewide and 101 deaths.

“California’s health care workers are the heroes of this moment, serving on the front lines in the fight against this disease. To treat the rising number of patients with COVID-19, our state needs more workers in the health care field to join the fight. If you have a background in health care, we need your help,” said Newsom.

The state is calling healthcare providers, behavioral health professionals, and health care administrators to meet the needs of thousands of Californians during this crisis.

Who's needed?

Physicians (MD, DO), including medical students

-Pharmacists

-Dentists

-Nurse practitioners

-Physician assistants

-Nurses (RN, LVN, CNA), including nursing students

-Behavioral health professionals (psychiatrist, psychologist, psychiatric nurse practitioner, LCSW, LMFT, LPCC)

-Respiratory therapists

-Paramedics

-Medical assistants

- Emergency medical technicians

You have the opportunity to play a critical role in responding to this public health emergency in your region. To care for Californians who need your help, please sign up.

Step 1 – Are you eligible?

To be eligible for COVID-19 emergency medical staffing roles, you must:

Be 18 years of age or over

Be eligible to work in the United States

Have a valid driver’s license or passport, and a social security card

Have a valid California License for clinical practice (if you are a MD, DO, etc.)

OR are a medical student or nursing student

Have no negative licensure/certification actions (for licensed/certified professionals)

Step 2 – Register in the California Health Corps system

Both licensed professionals and students will have to register. This is the system we’ll use to verify your medical license (if you have one) and identify your deployment preferences.

Register now

Step 3 – Once verified, you need to submit an application

This process may require you to fill out additional paperwork to complete the hiring process.

Step 4 – Once you’ve applied

We will review your skills, experience, location preferences and interests to see where you match our placement needs.

Step 5 – Finalize hiring and deployment process

You will be hired at time of deployment. Bring a formal valid driver’s license and a social security card to provide at time of hire.