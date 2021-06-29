Expand / Collapse search

California advances decriminalizing psychedelic substances

By Don Thompson
Scott Wiener
Associated Press
(Photo credit: Evert-Jan Daniels/AFP via Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California has moved another step closer to decriminalizing psychedelics amid a debate over whether their prohibition is an outdated remnant of the War on Drugs. 

The bill advanced from a committee Tuesday after the author removed a substance from the bill that opponents said can be used as a date-rape drug. 

It would allow those 21 and older to possess for personal use and social sharing seven drugs including LSD, mescaline and the hallucinogenic component of so-called magic mushrooms. 

Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener said the drugs are transforming lives. But he amended his bill to remove the potential date-rape drug ketamine from the list.