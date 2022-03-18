California DMV now offering online driver's license test

You can now take a driver's license knowledge test from the comfort of your own home.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday it is offering new options for those looking to complete the knowledge test requirement online before visiting a DMV office.

If you're looking to renew your license with a knowledge test requirement, you can choose the remote test option or take an interactive eLearning course, according to the DMV.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Those who are eligible can fill out the online driver's license application and pay the fee. You'll still have to go to a DMV office after taking the test or completing the online course to provide the required identity and residency documents, take a picture, give a thumbprint, and complete a vision screening exam before you are issued a license.

Read on to learn more about the two options.

Online Knowledge Test

The main takeaway from the online test is that you must verify your identity and agree to be monitored throughout the exam. You must have a functioning webcam enabled via a computer or laptop.

The test is offered in 35 languages and can be taken Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

You'll have two chances to take the test. If you fail after the first two tries, you will be prompted to go to a DMV office to take the third test.

eLearning Course

The eLearning course is available for those renewing their license. The test consists of seven interactive modules with quizzes after each one. It takes about 45 minutes and is currently available only in English. It is ideal for people who need to renew their license and have trouble with exams or prefer an alternative learning method.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.