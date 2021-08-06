California EDD delays push East Bay man into homelessness

The number of unemployment claims continues to overwhelm the California Employment Development Department. One Oakland man says those bureaucratic delays have forced him into homelessness.

"I'm more than frustrated. I don't know the right word for anger. I'm angry," says Cirmac Jarvius.

He is angry at the EDD for what he says is a lack of attention to his unemployment claim. He's living out of his truck in West Oakland and works as a day laborer.

He broke down as he spoke with KTVU Friday.

"Because of me not getting my unemployment... I'm living in my truck. I can't even take showers every day," Jarvius said.

Up until last year, Jarvius was an apprentice barber working in East Oakland.

"I was doing good. I was raking in $400-$500 a week."

Then COVID caused barbershops and beauty salons, and many other businesses to shut down.

Jarvius filed for unemployment 14 months ago. He's still waiting for his first check.

"First of all, you can't get through to talk to anybody. They don't answer your emails. I've emailed them at least 50 times," he said.

"The system continues to be overwhelmed," said Mike Bernick, a San Francisco labor lawyer and former head of the EDD.

"As long as you have a large number of Californians receiving unemployment insurance, it is very hard to get the call numbers down," said Bernick.

Those call numbers are still high.

According to the EDD, it fielded more than 3.4 million calls last week. But it answered only about 248,000, or seven percent.

The EDD has hired thousands of workers and is upgrading its system.

"It's very frustrating. It shouldn't be this way. But it does ultimately succeed for most people," says Bernick.

"Just want something. Something to take this pressure off me. I don't know how much more of this I can take," says Jarvius

Jarvius has contacted his local state senator to help get his case resolved.

The EDD did not respond to KTVU's questions.