California to raise minimum wage to $15.50

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state's minimum wage will be increasing to offset the costs residents are feeling due to rising inflation.

According to Newsom's office, California’s minimum wage is projected to increase to $15.50 per hour for all workers on January 1, 2023. The accelerated increase is required by a provision in the state’s existing minimum wage law when inflation exceeds 7 percent. In April in California, inflation was up 7.9 percent, and it's been above 7 percent every month so far in 2022.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in persistent supply chain disruptions and labor market frictions have driven inflation to its highest rate in 40 years. These conditions have further been exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine," Newsom's office said in a press release.

Newsom's announcement comes as Californian continue to feel sticker shock and pain at the pump due to inflation.

"This inflation relief package will help offset the higher costs that Californians are facing right now and provide support to those still recovering from the pandemic," Newsom said in a press release.

Here in Los Angeles County, the minimum wage is set to increase to $15.96 an hour as early as July 1. The county's minimum wage currently stands at $15 an hour.

On the city level, Los Angeles' minimum wage will increase to $16.04 per hour starting July 1.

As of Thursday California's state minimum wage is $13 an hour for employees with 25 workers or fewer and $14 an hour for staff with employers with 26 or more staff members.

You can click here to read more on Newsom's proposed $18.1B inflation relief package.