California skiing on July 4? You bet!

article

After a crazy winter of snow and rain in California, heading to the slopes on July 4 is one way to celebrate America's birthday.

Skiers can don their red-white-and-blue at Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra through the end of July, said resort spokeswoman Keely Garibaldi.

She shared images of skiers on top of snow-covered peaks this week ahead of the holiday.

The resort is open on July 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Most years, Mammoth Mountain closes after Memorial Day.

She said it takes a "special winter" to keep the resort open longer than that, which has happened a few times in the last 70 years.

The last time was during the 2018/19 season.

Skiers hold up American flags at Mammoth Mountain on June 28, 2023. Photo: Mammoth Mountain