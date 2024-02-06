California storm: Tens of thousands in Bay Area still without power

There were still more than 64,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area without power on Tuesday morning, two days after a powerful California storm took out trees and power lines.

The Peninsula had 14,000 customers in the dark early Tuesday, and nearly 30,000 without power in the North Bay. Nearly 20,000 were without power in the South Bay.

A handful of Sonoma County schools, as well as schools in the Harmony Union and Kashia school districts, remained closed Tuesday because of ongoing power outages and other problems.

Two schools were also closed in San Jose because of a lack of power.

PG&E spokeswoman Carina Corral said that when there is a slight break in the rain, crews will assess the damage by the day's end.

In Redwood City in San Mateo County, the Public Works Department has an online reservation system for people to reserve and pick up pre-made sandbags.

Tuesday's forecast includes some off-and-on showers but the bulk of the rain has passed.