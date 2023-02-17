Car crashes into home as driver and another bystander get caught in gunbattle crossfire

Richmond police say two bystanders were hit by bullets when a gun battle erupted in Richmond Friday evening near the Crescent Park Apartment complex in the area of the 4000 block of Fleming Avenue near Ells Street.

The shooting happened at around 7:22 p.m.

Investigators say surveillance cameras show a gun battle breaking out along the sidewalk. Police say one woman in a passing car was hit by gunfire and veered off the road, smashing through a fence and crashing right into the living room of one apartment unit.

The family living in the apartment was home at the time. A mother and her son had been upstairs, while the daughter was downstairs.

"We heard about ten gunshots and we just heard a car running fast and end up inside the house. My daughter started yelling…my son ran downstairs to check on her," said the resident Luz Virruete. The Red Cross was called to help the family.

Virruete's daughter as well as both shooting victims were taken to hospitals. They are both expected to survive.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance video of the scene.