Chase Center welcomes back Warriors fans

San Francisco's Mission Bay is buzzing on Friday, as the Warriors and Giants prepare for games and Golden State welcome fans back inside Chase Center for the first time since the pandemic.

The Warriors will take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 p.m. and for the first time in more than a year, fans will be cheering in the stands.

"We can feel it in the building, we're ready for Dub Nation. We're so excited to welcome back for this evening," said Yoyo Chan from the Golden State Warriors.

Fans will have to prove they are COVID negative before they can watch the Dubs take on the Nuggets.

"We are requiring negative COVID test results 48 hours before tip-off. If that's not possible, we are also taking proof of full vaccinations, that is two weeks after your final or second dose.

Dub Nation said it's been a long wait, and they're ready to take whatever steps necessary to root on the Warriors in person.

"I'm super excited," said Golden State Warriors fan Anthony Calvo. "We're actually here for a COVID test to be able to go in. I'm super excited. Was able to go to a Padres game a couple weeks ago. But, nothing like a home town feel."

Crews worked to clean and prepare Chase Center for the influx of fans. State regulations limit the number of fans inside. Instead of a packed 18,000, there will be closer to 2,000 in the lower bowl.

There is no eating in the seats; instead fans will have to make their way to designated dining areas.

Just 15 minutes before the Warriors tip off, the Giants will welcome fans back for game two of a four-game series against the Marlins after besting Miami on Thursday with an estimated 4,580 fans in attendance.

Even with lower numbers of fans in the seats, than pre-COVID games, surrounding businesses like Mission Rock Resort are happy to see anyone return.

"For this evening with the Giants and the Warriors playing at the same time, we're hopeful that the neighborhood is busy and we look forward to welcoming friends back at Mission Rock," said Nick Osborne from Mission Rock Resort.

As always, public transit may be your best option for getting to and from the game.

Muni will be running at 50% capacity. COVID protocols, including face masks are required.