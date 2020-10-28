CHP arrest woman on suspicion of DUI; find gun in car

A woman faced possible DUI charges Wednesday morning after a crash on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland.

The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to a crash between a car and a semi-truck shortly before 3 a.m.

The CHP said the woman driving the car was taken to a hospital and will be booked on suspicion of DUI.

Officers said a gun was found in her car, but it's unclear if she will face any charges for that.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the driver of the truck but the crash led to a long backup on the highway.

