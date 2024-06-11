article

A Bay Area football star is on the cover of the latest edition of the Madden video game franchise.

EA Sports announced on Monday that 49ers running back Christian McCaffery will be on the cover of Madden NFL 2025.

McCaffrey was the rushing leader for the NLF this past season, as well as the offensive player of the year.

The former Stanford star is the first 49ers player in 25 years to grace the cover of the popular football game series.

He also just signed a two-year, $38-million extension with the 49ers just a week ago.