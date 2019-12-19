Expand / Collapse search

Classes to resume Friday at San Francisco State following bomb threat

By KTVU staff , Daniel Montes and Keith Burbank
San Francisco State
The university is in the middle of finals week.

SAN FRANCISCO - Classes at San Francisco State University will resume Friday after police found a bomb threat had no merit, police said. 

As of 6:22 p.m. on Thursday, following a building-by-building search, officers deemed the campus safe.

The main campus remains closed on Thursday and Thursday's evening final exams have been rescheduled. 

University police tweeted around 2:19 p.m. that the campus received an unconfirmed bomb threat for a few buildings on campus. 

San Francisco Police Department helped SF State Police with their investigation. 

The following buildings were evacuated: 

  • Humanities
  • Library
  • Thornton Hall
  • Burk Hall
  • Business
  • HSS
  • Centennial Village Building
  • Fine Arts
  • SHC
  • Hensill Hall
  • Creative Arts, Science
  • Student Union
  •  Ethnic Studies and Psychology
  • Gym

Bay City News contributed to this story. Check back for updates.