Classes to resume Friday at San Francisco State following bomb threat
SAN FRANCISCO - Classes at San Francisco State University will resume Friday after police found a bomb threat had no merit, police said.
As of 6:22 p.m. on Thursday, following a building-by-building search, officers deemed the campus safe.
The main campus remains closed on Thursday and Thursday's evening final exams have been rescheduled.
University police tweeted around 2:19 p.m. that the campus received an unconfirmed bomb threat for a few buildings on campus.
San Francisco Police Department helped SF State Police with their investigation.
The following buildings were evacuated:
- Humanities
- Library
- Thornton Hall
- Burk Hall
- Business
- HSS
- Centennial Village Building
- Fine Arts
- SHC
- Hensill Hall
- Creative Arts, Science
- Student Union
- Ethnic Studies and Psychology
- Gym
Bay City News contributed to this story. Check back for updates.