Classes to resume Friday at San Francisco State following bomb threat

Classes at San Francisco State University will resume Friday after police found a bomb threat had no merit, police said.

As of 6:22 p.m. on Thursday, following a building-by-building search, officers deemed the campus safe.

The main campus remains closed on Thursday and Thursday's evening final exams have been rescheduled.

University police tweeted around 2:19 p.m. that the campus received an unconfirmed bomb threat for a few buildings on campus.

San Francisco Police Department helped SF State Police with their investigation.

The following buildings were evacuated:

Humanities

Library

Thornton Hall

Burk Hall

Business

HSS

Centennial Village Building

Fine Arts

SHC

Hensill Hall

Creative Arts, Science

Student Union

Ethnic Studies and Psychology

Gym

Bay City News contributed to this story. Check back for updates.