Coachella fined hefty amount for breaking curfew all three nights

Coachella organizers are facing a hefty fine after breaking curfew last weekend.

The city of Indio has fined Goldenvoice $117,000 for going over the scheduled time all three nights.

All the events went more than 20 minutes past curfew, city officials said.

Coachella has broken curfew in the past, but never by this much, according to authorities.

The festival will return to Indio this weekend and organizers are expected to follow the curfew closer this time to avoid more fines.



